Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

PKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Park Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Park Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, October 18th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Park Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Park Aerospace to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Park Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

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Park Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.41 million, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.21%.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1250 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Park Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 617.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Park Aerospace by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Park Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 28.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $135,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corporation develops and manufactures advanced composite materials and structures for the aerospace industry. Its products include composite prepregs, film adhesives and other materials used to make aircraft components and assemblies. The company serves commercial aerospace and defense markets, supplying materials and components for use in aircraft and related aerospace applications. Its customers operate in markets in the United States and internationally. Park traces its history to Park Electrochemical Corporation, which adopted the Park Aerospace name in 2019 as it focused on its aerospace business.

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