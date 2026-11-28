Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGC. Raymond James Financial lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "moderate buy" rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

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Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

PGC opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.74. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.13 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 12.69%. Research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maureen Hemhauser sold 2,297 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $104,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Smith sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $55,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at $563,698.52. This represents a 9.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 5.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 241.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company's stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, provides commercial banking and wealth management services. The bank serves individuals, families, businesses and nonprofit organizations, with a focus on personalized banking and financial advice. Its services include deposits, lending, cash management and other banking solutions, as well as investment management, trust and fiduciary services, financial planning and private banking through its Peapack Private business.

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