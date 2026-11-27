Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.72.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

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PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PENN opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The business's 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.00 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,579,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $108,919,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 28.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,118,531 shares of the company's stock worth $45,686,000 after purchasing an additional 689,553 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $58,624,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,735 shares of the company's stock worth $30,483,000 after purchasing an additional 350,398 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment is a diversified gaming and entertainment company that operates casinos, racetracks and sports betting facilities. Its properties offer casino games, hotel accommodations, dining, live entertainment and other hospitality services, with brands including Hollywood Casino, Ameristar and L'Auberge. The company also offers online sports betting and iCasino products in markets where they are permitted. Its digital operations complement its retail properties and include the PENN Play customer loyalty program.

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