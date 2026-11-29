Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.59.

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair set a $50.00 price target on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Pentair from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

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Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $73.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22. Pentair has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $963.71 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Pentair's revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.70 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Pentair's dividend payout ratio is 28.65%.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $445,819,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,219,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,673,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,487,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,369,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc is a global water-treatment and flow-technology company. It develops and manufactures products and systems used to move, filter, treat and manage water for residential, commercial and industrial customers. Its products include pool and spa equipment, water filtration and treatment systems, pumps, valves and related flow-control technologies. Pentair serves customers in markets such as homes, buildings, agriculture, industry and municipal water infrastructure. Founded in 1966, the company has expanded into water-focused businesses through acquisitions and other growth initiatives.

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