PICS (NASDAQ:PICS - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PICS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PICS from $16.00 to $8.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of PICS from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PICS from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of PICS in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PICS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

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Insider Activity at PICS

In related news, Director William Pruett purchased 50,000 shares of PICS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,750. This represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linares Marcio Antoni Teixeira bought 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $299,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,400. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 114,962 shares of company stock worth $556,660.

Institutional Trading of PICS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PICS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PICS during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PICS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PICS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in PICS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in PICS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000.

PICS Price Performance

NASDAQ PICS opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $561.40 million and a PE ratio of 3.02. PICS has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

PICS (NASDAQ:PICS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter. PICS had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, analysts predict that PICS will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About PICS

PicS N.V. operates as a digital financial services company which provides digital wallet and application for individuals and businesses principally in Brazil. It offers a range of transactional products for its consumers, including Pix, an instant payment system, peer-to-peer between PicPay accounts, bill payments, payroll portability, global account and a payment assistant. PicS N.V., formerly known as Picpay Holdings Netherlands B.V., is based in S?o Paulo, Brazil.

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