Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the thirty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. Mizuho upped their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pinterest from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

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Pinterest News Summary

These are some of the PINS news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: A partnership with Microsoft Advertising is intended to expand advertisers’ access to Pinterest and may help the company attract brands and improve ad monetization, including through AI and commercial-intent search capabilities. Article

A partnership with Microsoft Advertising is intended to expand advertisers’ access to Pinterest and may help the company attract brands and improve ad monetization, including through AI and commercial-intent search capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Changes to executive compensation agreements strengthened protections for leaders’ bonuses and stock awards in a takeover, prompting speculation that Pinterest could be acquired. The speculation has no reported deal talks, buyer, or offer behind it. Article

Changes to executive compensation agreements strengthened protections for leaders’ bonuses and stock awards in a takeover, prompting speculation that Pinterest could be acquired. The speculation has no reported deal talks, buyer, or offer behind it. Neutral Sentiment: Call-option volume was about 77% above its typical level, indicating increased options activity but not establishing a clear direction for the shares.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Claude Leonard Brown sold 12,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,130,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,360. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $843,750.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 667,366 shares of company stock worth $13,238,048 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,475,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,209,000 after purchasing an additional 648,445 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,975,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210,938 shares of the company's stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 131,410 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 577,889 shares of the company's stock worth $10,916,000 after buying an additional 331,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $19.67 on Thursday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company's 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. operates a visual discovery platform that helps people find ideas and plan projects across interests such as home décor, food, fashion, travel and personal style. Users can save images and videos, known as Pins, to collections called boards and explore related recommendations through the company's website and mobile apps. The company generates revenue primarily through advertising. Its advertising products allow businesses to promote content to users, while shopping features and tools help merchants showcase products and connect with people as they explore ideas and make plans.

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