Shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of PolyPid from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PolyPid from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citizens Jmp set a $14.00 target price on PolyPid in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded PolyPid from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PolyPid by 18.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolyPid by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company's stock.

PolyPid Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPD traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,735. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The business's fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $89.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.43.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.15). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

PolyPid News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about PYPD:

Positive Sentiment: BACFENSSI was approved to reduce surgical-site infections in certain colorectal surgery patients. In the Phase 3 SHIELD II trial, the infection rate was 3.8% with BACFENSSI plus standard care versus 9.5% with standard care alone—a 60% relative reduction. Reuters FDA approval report

BACFENSSI was approved to reduce surgical-site infections in certain colorectal surgery patients. In the Phase 3 SHIELD II trial, the infection rate was 3.8% with BACFENSSI plus standard care versus 9.5% with standard care alone—a 60% relative reduction. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target to $12 from $10 and reiterated an “outperform” rating, adding analyst support after the regulatory milestone. Oppenheimer ratings

Oppenheimer raised its price target to $12 from $10 and reiterated an “outperform” rating, adding analyst support after the regulatory milestone. Negative Sentiment: Commercial revenue remains prospective: the launch is months away, adoption and reimbursement are uncertain, and PolyPid relies on Azurity to commercialize the product. A Medicare add-on payment application is still under review.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd. is an Israeli clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing products designed to deliver medicines locally and over an extended period. Its proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology is intended to control the release of drugs at the site where they are administered. The company's lead product candidate, D-PLEX100, uses the antibiotic doxycycline and is designed to be applied during surgery to provide sustained local drug delivery for the prevention of surgical-site infections.

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