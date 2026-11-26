Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 price objective on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Power Integrations from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Williams Trading set a $65.00 target price on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at $1,877,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $2,781,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $3,426,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,429 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 58,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,205,000.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.37. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $125.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc. designs and markets semiconductor technologies used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include integrated circuits, power switches, diodes and gate drivers that help convert and control electricity in electronic systems. The company's products are used in applications such as consumer electronics, appliances, industrial equipment, communications systems, electric vehicles and renewable-energy installations. Its EcoSmart technology is designed to improve energy efficiency in power supplies and other power-conversion applications.

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