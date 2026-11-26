Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 112.60.

PHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Primary Health Properties from GBX 133 to GBX 131 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 107 target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 115 price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

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Insider Transactions at Primary Health Properties

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Mark Davies purchased 140,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 per share, for a total transaction of £130,905.87. Also, insider Richard Howell bought 53,504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 93 per share, for a total transaction of £49,758.72. Insiders have purchased a total of 249,681 shares of company stock valued at $23,109,497 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primary Health Properties Stock Up 0.9%

PHP opened at GBX 97.45 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 95.08. Primary Health Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 88.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 109.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.37. The company has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX (0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a net margin of 43.30% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primary Health Properties will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

PHP is a leading investor in critical healthcare infrastructure in the UK and Ireland. The overall objective of the group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP has an unbroken 30 year track record of dividend growth. To achieve this, PHP invests in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by secure underlying covenants where the majority of rental income is funded directly or indirectly by a government body.

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