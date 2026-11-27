Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $291.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Primerica from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on PRI

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara A. Yastine sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.90, for a total value of $280,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,313.90. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Williams sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.94, for a total transaction of $442,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,221 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,681.74. This represents a 5.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 4,249 shares of company stock worth $1,255,263 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ashurst Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $295.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.86. The business's fifty day moving average price is $283.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.09. Primerica has a 12-month low of $230.09 and a 12-month high of $327.28.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.40 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $901.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.00 million. Primerica had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 30.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Primerica's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.96%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. Its core business is term life insurance, which it distributes through a network of representatives who work directly with clients. Through its investment and savings businesses, Primerica offers products and services including mutual funds, annuities, managed investment accounts, and retirement planning solutions. It also connects clients with certain third-party providers of products such as auto and homeowners insurance.

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