ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on ProPetro from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised ProPetro from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ProPetro from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Freedom Broker upgraded ProPetro from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut ProPetro from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday.

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ProPetro Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:PUMP opened at $6.42 on Friday. ProPetro has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. ProPetro had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $355.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $320.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its position in ProPetro by 285.6% during the 2nd quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 405,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 300,535 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ProPetro in the second quarter worth about $18,700,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 2,653.6% in the second quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,793,882 shares of the company's stock worth $25,724,000 after buying an additional 1,728,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter worth approximately $12,315,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company headquartered in Midland, Texas. It provides services to oil and natural gas producers, with a focus on operations in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. The company's services support well completion and production, including hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing and other well-site services. ProPetro also offers electric-powered fracturing equipment and related technologies designed to support customer completion operations.

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