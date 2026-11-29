Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTCT. Zacks Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a "hold" rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

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Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, VP Mark Boulding sold 2,812 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $174,006.56. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 105,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,231.36. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jerome Zeldis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $711,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,333,800. This trade represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,515. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,139,089,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $590,182,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $445,053,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,520,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,462,000.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $62.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.62. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $56.18 and a twelve month high of $90.87.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $357.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines for rare diseases. Its research and development programs include treatments for genetic and neurological disorders, with an emphasis on conditions that have limited therapeutic options. The company's therapies and development programs have addressed conditions including Duchenne muscular dystrophy, aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase deficiency and phenylketonuria. Its work spans small-molecule medicines and gene therapies, and its products have included Translarna (ataluren), Emflaza (deflazacort), Upstaza (eladocagene exuparvovec) and Sephience (sepiapterin).

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