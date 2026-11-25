Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

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Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 1.1%

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.65. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Pulse Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 5,603.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pulse Biosciences news, COO Liane Teplitsky purchased 1,034 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,993.90. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.50. This trade represents a 99.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,059 shares of company stock worth $149,965 in the last three months. 74.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 844.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $296,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. develops medical devices using its proprietary nanosecond pulsed field ablation (nsPFA) technology. The technology delivers very short electrical pulses intended to disrupt targeted cells without relying on heat, with the goal of limiting effects on surrounding tissue. The company is developing nsPFA applications for cardiac electrophysiology and surgical oncology, including devices for tissue ablation. Its earlier CellFX System brought the technology to dermatology for treating certain benign skin lesions, marking an initial commercial application of the platform.

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