Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Qualys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qualys from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $208.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QLYS

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $196.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $235.54. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $194.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.41.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $188.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,659 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.66, for a total transaction of $557,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,300,489.28. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $781,217.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,636,167.49. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,126. Insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $792,316,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,624,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 1,034.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 765,229 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $143,251,000 after purchasing an additional 697,763 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 663,092 shares of the software maker's stock worth $124,131,000 after purchasing an additional 141,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,679 shares of the software maker's stock worth $80,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance software to help organizations identify and manage cybersecurity risks. Its platform brings together information about an organization's IT assets and security posture to support vulnerability management, threat detection, and compliance activities. Qualys offers products and services for vulnerability assessment and remediation, cloud security, endpoint protection, web application security, and policy compliance. Its solutions are designed to help customers monitor systems across cloud environments, on-premises infrastructure, and other connected assets.

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