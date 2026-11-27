Shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ralliant from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ralliant from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ralliant from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ralliant from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

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Insider Transactions at Ralliant

In related news, CEO Tamara Newcombe sold 12,936 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $869,040.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 246,897 shares in the company, valued at $16,586,540.46. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 42,086 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $2,824,812.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,122,690.88. This represents a 47.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 80,894 shares of company stock worth $5,451,596 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralliant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Ralliant during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter worth $35,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter worth $37,000.

Ralliant Price Performance

Shares of RAL opened at $64.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. Ralliant has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $75.41.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter. Ralliant had a positive return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. The business's revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralliant will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Ralliant's payout ratio is currently -1.92%.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant Corporation is an industrial technology company that develops precision instrumentation and engineered products for customers in sectors such as aerospace and defense, electronics, semiconductor manufacturing, energy, and industrial markets. Its offerings include electronic test and measurement instruments, automated test systems, programmable power supplies, and monitoring and protection technologies for electrical equipment. The company's portfolio includes established brands such as Tektronix, Keithley, EA Elektro-Automatik, and Qualitrol.

Further Reading

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