Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Huntington assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a "strong-buy" rating on the stock.

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Realty Income Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of O stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2740 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.2715. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income's payout ratio is currently 224.83%.

Key Realty Income News

Here's some of the latest news about O:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income is expanding its private-capital platform to attract institutional investors and generate fees, which could contribute to adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) growth. The benefit depends on how successfully the platform grows. Article: Realty Income Builds Private Capital: Can Fees Lift Earnings?

Realty Income is expanding its private-capital platform to attract institutional investors and generate fees, which could contribute to adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) growth. The benefit depends on how successfully the platform grows. Neutral Sentiment: A portfolio analysis puts Realty Income’s dividend at roughly 75% of AFFO. The article says this is near the low end of the company’s historical range, but it gives the payout less headroom than some investors may prefer. Article: A $400,000 Portfolio in Albertsons Companies, Edison International and Realty Income Pays $21,624 a Year in Dividends

A portfolio analysis puts Realty Income’s dividend at roughly 75% of AFFO. The article says this is near the low end of the company’s historical range, but it gives the payout less headroom than some investors may prefer. Neutral Sentiment: Several other articles discuss hypothetical dividend income from investing in Realty Income. These are income illustrations, not new company announcements or guarantees of future returns.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 3,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $225,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,087,566.25. This trade represents a 17.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Meramec Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and manages commercial properties leased to businesses. It is known as “The Monthly Dividend Company” for its focus on paying monthly dividends. The company primarily uses long-term, single-tenant net leases. Under these arrangements, tenants generally pay property expenses such as taxes, insurance and maintenance in addition to rent. Its properties serve a range of industries, including retail, industrial and gaming. Founded in 1969, Realty Income has expanded beyond the United States into several European markets.

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