Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on RLMD

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7%

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $308.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -0.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Maged Shenouda purchased 79,800 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,250,000. The trade was a 8.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,316,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $42,035,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,063,862 shares of the company's stock worth $76,892,000 after buying an additional 3,793,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,393,000. Finally, Spruce Street Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,227,990. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company's stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing investigational treatments for central nervous system disorders, with a focus on depression. The company's work centers on advancing drug candidates through clinical research; it does not have an approved commercial product. Its best-known candidate, REL-1017 (esmethadone), is an oral compound that acts on NMDA receptors. Relmada has studied it as an add-on treatment for adults with major depressive disorder who have not responded adequately to existing antidepressants.

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