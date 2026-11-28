Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Resideo Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a $29.00 target price on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REZI

Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 27.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 69,198 shares of the company's stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company's stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

REZI opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.64 million. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies is a provider of products and services for home comfort, safety, security and energy management. Its offerings include thermostats and other heating and cooling controls, indoor air quality products, water leak detection devices, fire and carbon monoxide alarms, and security systems. Products are sold under brands that include Honeywell Home and First Alert. The company also operates ADI Global Distribution, a distributor of security, audio-visual, communications and smart-home products.

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