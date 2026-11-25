RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.06.

RLJ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. upped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 929,779 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 315,229 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 298,504 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 182,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company's stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE RLJ opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company's fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $354.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of hotels in the United States. The company focuses primarily on premium-branded, compact full-service hotels, which typically offer lodging and amenities such as dining and meeting facilities. Its properties are located in a range of markets, including urban areas and other locations near major sources of hotel demand. The hotels operate under well-known brands, while day-to-day property management may be handled by third-party operators.

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