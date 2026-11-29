Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 75,364 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $256,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 598,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,034,862.60. This trade represents a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 90,236 shares of company stock valued at $289,887 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,940,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,483,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,512,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,506,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company's stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.26. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing gene therapies for rare, serious diseases, with a focus on inherited disorders that often affect children. Its research programs use lentiviral and adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector technologies to deliver therapeutic genes to patients' cells. The company's pipeline has included programs targeting conditions such as Fanconi anemia, leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, pyruvate kinase deficiency, Danon disease and arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy.

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