Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roivant Sciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut Roivant Sciences from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

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Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV opened at $42.20 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The company's fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of -66.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel Gold sold 602,021 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $23,021,283.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $640,775.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,839.40. This represents a 54.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,892,393 shares of company stock valued at $110,548,437 in the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 33.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company's stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that develops medicines through a network of subsidiary companies, which it calls “Vants.” These businesses focus on advancing drug candidates in areas such as immunology, oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. Founded in 2014, Roivant has built and supported subsidiaries to develop treatments, manage clinical programs and pursue partnerships. Its portfolio has included both internally developed candidates and medicines licensed from other companies.

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