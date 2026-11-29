Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,712.

RR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,625 to GBX 1,800 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,000 target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,101 to GBX 1,647 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,430 to GBX 1,900 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

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Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

RR stock opened at GBX 1,310 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,356.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,340.09. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 196.45 and a one year high of GBX 537.20. The stock has a market cap of £112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Birgit Behrendt purchased 87 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,268 per share, for a total transaction of £1,103.16. Also, insider Wendy Mars purchased 144 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,268 per share, for a total transaction of £1,825.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,957 shares of company stock valued at $12,767,567. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

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