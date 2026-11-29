Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $441.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Saia from $412.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Saia from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

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Institutional Trading of Saia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $112,750,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 531.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 150,379 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $50,188,000 after buying an additional 126,575 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the third quarter worth about $1,066,000.

Saia Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SAIA opened at $323.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Saia has a 52-week low of $276.69 and a 52-week high of $494.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.09. The business's fifty day moving average is $336.95 and its 200-day moving average is $384.66.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.11. Saia had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $982.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $966.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc. is a transportation company focused primarily on less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, in which shipments from multiple customers are combined in a single truck. Its services include standard and expedited LTL transportation, as well as options for time-sensitive and guaranteed deliveries. The company also provides logistics services, including freight brokerage and managed transportation. Saia serves customers across the United States through a network of terminals and transportation facilities.

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