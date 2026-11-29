Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SANA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sana Biotechnology to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Sana Biotechnology from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised Sana Biotechnology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $9,816,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,667,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,062,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,251,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,662,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 0.1%

SANA stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $571.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company founded in 2018 and headquartered in Seattle. It develops engineered cells intended to treat a range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders and conditions that may be addressed through cell replacement. The company's research focuses on modifying cells to improve their therapeutic properties, including approaches designed to help transplanted cells evade immune rejection. Its programs include engineered immune-cell therapies and cell-replacement treatments, such as work involving insulin-producing cells for type 1 diabetes.

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