Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Scholar Rock from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SRRK

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.78. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.38.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 146,970 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $6,112,482.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,380,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $265,365,702.03. The trade was a 2.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,175,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth approximately $163,540,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth approximately $123,279,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,708,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $420,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company's stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines that target growth factors involved in serious diseases. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company uses antibody-based approaches designed to act on growth factors in their inactive, latent forms. Its lead program, apitegromab, targets myostatin, a protein that limits muscle growth. Scholar Rock developed the therapy for spinal muscular atrophy, where it is intended to support muscle strength and motor function alongside treatments that address the underlying genetic cause.

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