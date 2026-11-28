SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of SEI Investments from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of SEI Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

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View Our Latest Research Report on SEIC

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 37,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $4,151,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 192,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,346,548.65. This represents a 16.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 2,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $246,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,068,135.18. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,777 shares of company stock worth $7,899,863. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,745,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,268,752 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $438,230,000 after acquiring an additional 149,549 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 9.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,391,021 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $348,125,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $255,067,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company's stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $104.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $75.08 and a 12 month high of $112.15.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $662.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments provides technology and investment services to wealth managers, financial institutions, asset managers and institutional investors. Its offerings include investment processing and operations, wealth management platforms, outsourced investment management and advisory services, and solutions for managing alternative investments. Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Oaks, Pennsylvania, SEI serves clients in the United States and internationally, including markets in Europe and Canada.

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