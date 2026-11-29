Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $89.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $94.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

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Institutional Trading of Sempra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,876 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,204 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,375 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.63. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $75.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra, formerly known as Sempra Energy, is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in San Diego, California. Formed in 1998 through the merger of Pacific Enterprises and Enova Corporation, it operates regulated utilities and develops energy infrastructure. Its California utilities, San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas Company, deliver electricity and natural gas to customers in their service areas. In Texas, Sempra has an ownership interest in Oncor, which operates electric transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading

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