Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ST. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,776,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,415,000. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $826,000. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $53.89. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Sensata Technologies's payout ratio is 19.20%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of sensors, electrical protection components and other sensing solutions. Its products help customers monitor and control pressure, temperature, position, speed and other operating conditions, as well as protect electrical systems. The company serves customers in markets including automotive, heavy vehicles, industrial equipment, aerospace, heating and air conditioning, and appliances. Its offerings are used in applications ranging from vehicle safety and electrification to industrial automation and equipment protection.

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