Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.70.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $38.00 price target on Silgan and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Silgan from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

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Insider Transactions at Silgan

In related news, Director Robert Lewis sold 28,564 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,157,413.28. Following the sale, the director directly owned 85,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,170.28. This trade represents a 24.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,861 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,372. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckland Partners Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,439,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,368,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 179,341 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Stock Up 2.4%

SLGN stock opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Silgan has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Silgan's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of rigid packaging for consumer goods. Its products include metal containers, dispensing and specialty closures, and custom plastic containers used for food, beverages, pet food, personal care, and health care products. The company serves consumer-products companies across North America and international markets, with manufacturing operations in multiple regions. Silgan was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

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