Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Sirius XM to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $47.00 price objective on Sirius XM and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Sirius XM alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm's revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 3.00 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sirius XM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.26%.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $12,642,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,992,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,881 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sirius XM by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 151,747 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $2,821,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company's stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. provides audio entertainment and subscription services, primarily in the United States and Canada. Its SiriusXM service delivers music, talk, news, sports and other programming through satellite radio and streaming, including in vehicles and through its mobile app and other connected devices. The company also operates Pandora, a digital audio platform offering personalized radio stations, on-demand listening and podcasts. SiriusXM's offerings include programming produced by the company as well as content from third-party partners, and it provides connected-vehicle services to automakers and drivers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sirius XM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sirius XM wasn't on the list.

While Sirius XM currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report