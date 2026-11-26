Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLDE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Slide Insurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Slide Insurance from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Slide Insurance from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $35.00 price target on Slide Insurance in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

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Insider Activity at Slide Insurance

In related news, CEO Bruce Lucas sold 6,580,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $160,223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,926,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $680,002,945.65. This represents a 19.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Gries, Jr. sold 61,762 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $1,499,581.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,523,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,989,341.72. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 6,820,680 shares of company stock worth $166,244,794 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Slide Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Slide Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Slide Insurance by 59.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Slide Insurance during the second quarter worth $85,000.

Slide Insurance Price Performance

SLDE opened at $24.16 on Thursday. Slide Insurance has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $361.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $398.08 million. Slide Insurance had a return on equity of 49.36% and a net margin of 39.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Slide Insurance will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Slide Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Slide Insurance's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Slide Insurance Company Profile

Slide Insurance is a technology-enabled property and casualty insurance company focused on residential property coverage. Through its insurance operations, the company offers homeowners insurance and related coverage for personal residences. Founded in 2021 by insurance executive Bruce Lucas, Slide built its business in the southeastern United States, including Florida. The company uses technology and data to support policy administration, underwriting and claims services. Bruce Lucas serves as Slide's chairman and chief executive officer.

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