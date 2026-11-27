Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.38.

SDHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Smith Douglas Homes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDHC. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,274,259. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 22.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 759,956 shares of the company's stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 137,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 126.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,340 shares of the company's stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 58,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 75.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,666 shares of the company's stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 37.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,818 shares of the company's stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance

SDHC stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.87. Smith Douglas Homes has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $23.49. The company's 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $262.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $283.13 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 0.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes will post 0.20 EPS for the current year.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes is a residential homebuilder focused on designing, constructing and selling single-family homes. The company primarily serves buyers seeking attainable homes and offers a range of floor plans and options across its communities. Founded in 2008, Smith Douglas Homes is based in Woodstock, Georgia, and operates in markets across the Southeastern United States, including communities in Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee. The company develops residential communities and sells homes to individual buyers, coordinating the building process from site development through construction and closing.

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