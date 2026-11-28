Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLDB. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLDB

Solid Biosciences Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.65.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 278,332 shares of the company's stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 92,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 352.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 898,323 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,508,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 84.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,509 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 52,298 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences is a biotechnology company developing genetic medicines for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other serious neuromuscular and cardiac diseases. The company's research focuses on gene-transfer approaches intended to address underlying causes of these conditions. Its lead program, SGT-003, is an investigational gene therapy being developed for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Solid Biosciences also has research programs targeting other rare diseases. These programs are in development, and its therapies have not been established as approved treatments.

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