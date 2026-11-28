Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.30.

SOLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Solstice Advanced Mat from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Solstice Advanced Mat from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Solstice Advanced Mat from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOLS

Institutional Trading of Solstice Advanced Mat

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Solstice Advanced Mat by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company's stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,679 shares of the company's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Solstice Advanced Mat by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,816 shares of the company's stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Performance

SOLS opened at $63.25 on Friday. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $90.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.01.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. Solstice Advanced Mat had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0750 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Solstice Advanced Mat Company Profile

Solstice Advanced Materials develops and manufactures specialty materials used in industries including heating and cooling, building and construction, electronics, healthcare, and transportation. Its products include refrigerants and foam-blowing agents, fluorine-based materials, and materials used in semiconductor manufacturing and healthcare packaging. The company's portfolio includes lower-global-warming-potential alternatives for refrigeration and other applications, alongside specialty chemicals and materials designed for industrial and consumer products.

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