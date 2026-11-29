Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $168.22 target price on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.98 price target on shares of Southern Copper and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern Copper from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Southern Copper from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on SCCO

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE SCCO opened at $146.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $130.30 and a 1-year high of $223.88.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 51.61% and a net margin of 37.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Southern Copper's dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter worth about $1,729,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,811,481 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $569,719,000 after acquiring an additional 22,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,448,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Southern Copper by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,507 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $326,354,000 after purchasing an additional 221,230 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,290,648 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $224,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company's stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation is an integrated copper producer with mining, smelting and refining operations in Peru and Mexico. Its activities span the production chain, from extracting ore to processing and refining metals for industrial and commercial use. The company's principal product is copper, sold as concentrates and refined copper cathodes. It also produces by-products including molybdenum, zinc, silver, lead and sulfuric acid. The company traces its roots to Southern Peru Copper Corporation, established in 1952.

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