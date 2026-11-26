Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SBSI - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Southside Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

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Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SBSI opened at $32.87 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business's 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $978.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.67 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Southside Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO April Pinkley sold 6,724 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $242,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,148. The trade was a 60.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,213,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,991,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,833,000 after buying an additional 71,677 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Southside Bank, provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and organizations. Its offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage services, and trust and wealth management services. Founded in Tyler, Texas, in 1960, Southside Bank has grown from a community bank into a regional institution. It serves customers through branches and other banking channels across Texas, with a presence in East, North, Central and Southeast Texas.

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