SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.14.

Several research analysts have commented on SSB shares. Stephens lifted their target price on SouthState Bank from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on SouthState Bank from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SouthState Bank in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded SouthState Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SouthState Bank from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in SouthState Bank in the third quarter valued at $6,187,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SouthState Bank during the third quarter valued at $4,588,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SouthState Bank by 93.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 33,725 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SouthState Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SouthState Bank by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company's stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company's stock.

SouthState Bank Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SSB opened at $102.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.77. SouthState Bank has a 52-week low of $87.48 and a 52-week high of $112.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $685.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.13 million. SouthState Bank had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 24.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SouthState Bank will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. SouthState Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

About SouthState Bank

SouthState Bank is the principal banking subsidiary of SouthState Corporation NYSE: SSB. It provides personal and business banking services, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage lending, and cash-management services. The bank also offers services for businesses and institutions, such as treasury management and commercial banking, along with wealth management and trust services. Its branch network and digital channels serve customers across the southeastern United States and, following its expansion through acquisitions, additional markets including Texas.

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