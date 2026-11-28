Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPWH shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sportsman's Warehouse from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Research cut Sportsman's Warehouse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. began coverage on Sportsman's Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock.

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Sportsman's Warehouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. Sportsman's Warehouse has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Sportsman's Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman's Warehouse will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman's Warehouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $2,275,356. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman's Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in Sportsman's Warehouse by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 55,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company's stock.

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an American outdoor sporting goods retailer founded in 1986. The company sells products for hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and other outdoor activities through its stores and online channels. Its merchandise includes firearms and ammunition, fishing tackle, camping equipment, outdoor apparel and footwear, and related accessories. Sportsman's Warehouse serves customers across the United States, with a presence in many Western states as well as other regions.

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