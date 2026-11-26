StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SARO shares. Susquehanna reissued a "negative" rating on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on StandardAero from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on StandardAero from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 target price on StandardAero in a report on Monday, August 10th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on SARO

StandardAero Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of SARO stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. StandardAero has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. StandardAero had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StandardAero will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the second quarter worth $2,529,998,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero during the second quarter valued at about $646,128,000. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero during the second quarter valued at about $366,857,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,260,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,878,000.

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul services for the aerospace and aviation industries. Its work includes servicing and repairing aircraft engines, airframes and related components, as well as providing engineering and other technical support. The company serves customers across business and general aviation, commercial aviation, military and helicopter markets. Its services support aircraft operators, airlines, original equipment manufacturers and government organizations, with operations and facilities serving customers in multiple regions worldwide.

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