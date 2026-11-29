Shares of Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Strategic Education to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Strategic Education from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Research lowered Strategic Education from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barrington Research cut Strategic Education from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Strategic Education from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director William J. Slocum bought 1,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $458,380. This represents a 12.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Thawley purchased 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $673,807.68. This trade represents a 7.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,140 shares of company stock valued at $163,118. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth about $1,594,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,974,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,189,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,521,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Strategic Education Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ STRA opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average is $77.94. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $50.31 and a 12-month high of $89.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $325.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Strategic Education's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,411.76%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc. is an education services company that provides postsecondary education and workforce development programs. Its U.S. institutions include Strayer University and Capella University, which offer undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, and other learning programs, primarily through online and campus-based formats. The company also operates education technology and workforce-focused services, including Sophia Learning, which provides online courses, and Workforce Edge, which helps employers offer education benefits to employees.

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