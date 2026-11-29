Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $343.77.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $323.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $305.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

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Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.19, for a total value of $1,999,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,792,368.58. This trade represents a 34.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda Stryker sold 550,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.32, for a total transaction of $178,926,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,701,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $553,491,315. The trade was a 24.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Stryker by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 43,767 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,022,352 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,760,056,000 after buying an additional 1,855,167 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,042 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $30,029,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Stryker by 26.5% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 18,896 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $639,660,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4%

SYK stock opened at $334.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stryker has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $389.33. The company's 50 day moving average is $299.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.74. The stock has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.55 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company founded in 1941 by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Homer Stryker and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan. It develops and manufactures products and services used by hospitals and other healthcare providers. The company's offerings include orthopedic implants for joint replacement and trauma care; surgical equipment and technologies, including endoscopy and navigation systems; and products for neurotechnology and neurovascular procedures. Stryker also makes patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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