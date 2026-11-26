Shares of Suja Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUJA - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUJA shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Suja Life from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Suja Life from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Suja Life from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Suja Life in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Suja Life from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Suja Life alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Suja Life

Suja Life Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:SUJA opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83. Suja Life has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26.

Suja Life (NASDAQ:SUJA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.37 million during the quarter. Suja Life's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suja Life will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Schwartz Food Chain Fund Paine acquired 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 11,921,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,020,404.70. This represents a 0.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 710,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,300 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suja Life

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Suja Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Suja Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Suja Life in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Suja Life in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Suja Life in the third quarter worth approximately $284,000.

About Suja Life

Suja Life, Inc. is a beverage company that makes and markets organic and functional drinks. Its products include cold-pressed juices, wellness shots and other beverages sold under brands including Suja Organic and Vive Organic. The company's products are available through retail stores and other sales channels, primarily in the United States. Suja was founded in San Diego in 2012 and has since expanded its portfolio through the Vive Organic brand.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Suja Life, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Suja Life wasn't on the list.

While Suja Life currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report