Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU - Get Free Report) NYSE: SU has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$105.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$103.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$110.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$145.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$109.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

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Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$93.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.12. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$57.95 and a 12-month high of C$112.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$100.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$90.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU - Get Free Report) NYSE: SU last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of C$18.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Suncor Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Douglas Zebedee sold 5,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.00, for a total transaction of C$490,000.00. Also, insider David Jason Oldreive sold 5,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.00, for a total transaction of C$490,000.00. Insiders sold 20,103 shares of company stock worth $1,939,403 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company's operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company's PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. It also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power.

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