SunocoCorp LLC (TXSE:SUNC - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on SunocoCorp from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of SunocoCorp in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a "hold (c)" rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of SunocoCorp in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUNC

Insider Buying and Selling at SunocoCorp

In other SunocoCorp news, Director David K. Skidmore bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.75 per share, with a total value of $94,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $94,125. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunocoCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNC. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of SunocoCorp in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SunocoCorp by 1,498.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SunocoCorp by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in SunocoCorp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company's stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in SunocoCorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company's stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

SunocoCorp Price Performance

Shares of SUNC stock opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. SunocoCorp has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $83.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10.

SunocoCorp (TXSE:SUNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter.

SunocoCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.0148 per share. This is an increase from SunocoCorp's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0023. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. SunocoCorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.22%.

About SunocoCorp

Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership. Sunoco LP is based in DALLAS.

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