Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Company (NYSE:SSMR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.58.

SSMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a "speculative buy" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining in the second quarter valued at about $17,259,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining during the second quarter worth about $3,969,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining during the second quarter worth approximately $3,966,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining during the second quarter worth approximately $13,373,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining during the second quarter worth approximately $9,254,000.

Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Price Performance

NYSE:SSMR opened at $11.03 on Thursday. Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60.

Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining (NYSE:SSMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Company Profile

Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining is a silver-focused mining company associated with the Sunshine Mine in Idaho and the Los Gatos silver project in Chihuahua, Mexico. Its business centers on developing and advancing silver mining assets. The Sunshine Mine is a historic silver property in Idaho's Silver Valley. The company has also pursued development of the Los Gatos project, which is part of a mineral-rich district in northern Mexico.

Further Reading

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