Shares of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLVM. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Sylvamo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Sylvamo from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sylvamo from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, August 2nd.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sylvamo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLVM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sylvamo by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,116,184 shares of the company's stock worth $69,157,000 after purchasing an additional 315,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,575,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,547,000 after buying an additional 72,177 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 27.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 776,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,364,000 after buying an additional 167,038 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 633,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,687,000 after buying an additional 35,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company's stock.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Sylvamo stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. Sylvamo has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $56.80.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.79 million. Sylvamo had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 8.36%. Sylvamo's quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. Sylvamo's dividend payout ratio is -39.91%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a global paper company that produces uncoated freesheet paper for a range of uses, including office and home printing, commercial printing, and publishing. Its products include copy and office papers, as well as specialty papers and market pulp. The company serves customers in North America, Latin America, and Europe. Its operations include manufacturing facilities in the United States, Brazil, and Europe, with products sold under various regional and consumer paper brands.

Further Reading

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