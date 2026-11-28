Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several brokerages have commented on SNDX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $113,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 239,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,407,032.23. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,177,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $88,426,000. Elmind Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $40,550,300. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,113,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 62,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trails Edge Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,264,600.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.95. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $903.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.48. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 804.38% and a negative net margin of 72.32%. The business's revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer and related serious diseases. Its research programs include therapies that target cancer-driving pathways, including menin and the colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF-1R). The company's medicines include Revuforj (revumenib), approved in the United States for certain adults and children aged one year and older with relapsed or refractory acute leukemia involving a KMT2A translocation.

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