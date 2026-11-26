Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

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Recent T-Mobile US Headlines

Investors following TMUS have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile is reportedly acquiring 600 MHz spectrum from Bluewater Wireless, a move that could strengthen network coverage and capacity as wireless competition intensifies. T-Mobile customers are in line for a significant network boost

T-Mobile is reportedly acquiring 600 MHz spectrum from Bluewater Wireless, a move that could strengthen network coverage and capacity as wireless competition intensifies. Neutral Sentiment: Black Friday promotions across T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and its business services include substantial device savings. The offers may help attract customers, though their effect on sales and margins is unclear. Black Friday Gets a Magenta Makeover

Black Friday promotions across T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and its business services include substantial device savings. The offers may help attract customers, though their effect on sales and margins is unclear. Negative Sentiment: One report says TMUS is down more than 10% this year despite strong earnings, citing a worrying churn figure and rumors of a satellite rival as possible reasons investors remain cautious. These concerns may offset the company’s recent earnings strength. T-Mobile Is Down More Than 10% This Year

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Daniel James Drobac sold 772 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total value of $137,670.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 35,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,262,592.94. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $6,625,275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $839,194,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $758,977,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,076,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $683,731,000 after acquiring an additional 43,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,775,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $633,255,000 after acquiring an additional 95,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $166.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.40 and a 200-day moving average of $184.62. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $143.75 and a 1-year high of $224.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.33. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $23.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. T-Mobile US's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.38%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc. is a wireless communications provider serving consumers, businesses and government customers across the United States. Its services include voice, messaging and data connectivity, supported by a nationwide 5G network. The company offers wireless plans and devices through its T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands. It also provides home internet, business connectivity and wholesale wireless services. T-Mobile's roots include VoiceStream Wireless, which adopted the T-Mobile name in the United States in 2002.

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