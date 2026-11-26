Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Buy" by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSHA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,435,190 shares of the company's stock worth $148,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879,542 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 534.7% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,975,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 3,349,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,115,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,401 shares during the period. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.4% in the second quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP now owns 1,504,400 shares of the company's stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 878,692 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at $4,753,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.36. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The business's 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies is a biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare, genetically driven diseases. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company was founded in 2019 and has built its programs around adeno-associated virus delivery technology. The company's lead program, TSHA-102, is an investigational gene therapy being developed for Rett syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. Taysha's research has also included gene therapy programs for other rare diseases, including giant axonal neuropathy.

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