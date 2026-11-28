TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Zacks Research raised TechnipFMC from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TechnipFMC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get TechnipFMC alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, insider Thierry Conti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $431,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 85,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,165,664.05. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1,271.1% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company's stock.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:FTI opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc is a global technology and services provider to the energy industry, serving oil and gas operators in offshore and onshore markets. Its work includes designing, engineering, manufacturing, installing and supporting equipment and systems used to develop and produce energy resources. The company's Subsea business supplies subsea production systems, flexible pipes, umbilicals and related services for offshore projects. Its Surface Technologies business provides equipment and services for wellheads, production systems and other operations at the surface.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TechnipFMC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TechnipFMC wasn't on the list.

While TechnipFMC currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report